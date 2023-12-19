Galway Bay FM

19 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Tuam artist designs President Higgins’ Christmas Card

Share story:
Tuam artist designs President Higgins’ Christmas Card

An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for President Michael D. Higgins.

Michael O’Dwyer was asked personally by President Higgins to design the artwork for the card.

It will be sent out to world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis by the President, his wife Sabina Higgins and the Higgins family.

The theme of this year’s artwork is “Peace on Earth” and features the peace bell located on the grounds of Áras An Uachtaráin.

Share story:

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investigation into Rosscahill fire A major criminal investigatio...

Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn't agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh

The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his party that “the inn is full”. Fianna FáilR...

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident took place just after 11 yesterday morning at the premises ...

Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square

No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in the early hours of Friday. A man received a punch from a ma...