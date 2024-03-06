Tuam area councillors push for more power on maintenance issues in private estates

There’s a push from local councillors to have more power in alleviating maintenance issues in private housing estates in Tuam.

Councillor Donagh Killilea received a letter from Independent TD Sean Canney, which raised difficulties with a private estate at Cloonmore

The matter has been explored at municipal district level, to see what options were available in terms of funding.

Councillor Killilea asked if there was a reserve function for local councillors to make a plea on behalf of residents to the relevant council department in the absence of a resident’s association in such estates.

Councillor Mary Hoade pointed out that residents believe councillors should use their notice of motion money to help alleviate the problems these estates were experiencing.

However, she said that the so-called pot of money available to councillors was far from sufficient to help such private estates.

Councillor Andrew Reddington said that notice of motion money only amounted to 68,000 euro and was not enough to fund taking over estates.

Councillor Killilea said that the council had done fantastic work over the last ten years in taking over estates and that only a few have been left without being taken over.

Director of Services, Derek Pender, said that he would examine if there was a reserve function available to councillors to make representations in place of the absence of a resident’s association.

He also pointed out that each year in the annual council budget money was set aside for the taking over of private estates.

He added that if an estate needed to seek council support they could apply to be taking in charge and they would be placed on the list and eventually get council support.