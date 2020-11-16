Tuam area councillor says suggested two week window for pubs to reopen is recipe for disaster

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor says suggestions that pubs could open for a two week window around the Christmas period are an invitation for disaster.

Tuam area Councillor and publican Joe Sheridan claims irresponsible house parties and public drinking are taking place all over the country.

The Galway Chairman of the Vintners Federation of Ireland argues that public houses operating in accordance with the law can offer safe, controlled spaces in communities for socialisation and responsible drinking.

Councillor Sheridan also points out that these spaces can be far more easily monitored by Gardaí to ensure compliance.

However, he feels that by opening for just two weeks over Christmas in limited numbers, there would be an unsafe rush on the pubs.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Councillor Sheridan said an almost negligible number of outbreaks are linked with pubs and it’s time for the Government to make a responsible decision….