Galway Bay FM

1 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be “bystander” as Pieta House faces funding challenges

Share story:
Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be “bystander” as Pieta House faces funding challenges

A Tuam area councillor says the HSE cannot simply act as a “bystander” while Pieta House faces funding challenges.

It’s as the charity is set to close the existing therapy centre at Bishop Street due to increasing costs.

But it has given a strong assurance that it’s not reducing services and it has no intention whatsoever of leaving Tuam.

At a meeting this week, Independent Ireland Councillor Shaun Cunniffe told Kevin Dwyer that the HSE has a big role to play in the situation.

Share story:

Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during June

Over a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Unviersity Hospital Galway during the month of June. It’s the second highest number in the country...

Minister says GRETB's new apprenticeship centre further enhances Galway's educational capacity

The Minister for Further and Higher Education says GRETB’s new apprenticeship training centre further enhances Galway’s educational capacity. ...

Plans moving forward for new bus shelter in Headford

Plans for a new bus shelter in Headford are moving forward. A meeting of Tuam area councillors this week heard that a tender has been advertised for the p...

Galway Simon 'stretched to keep up with demand' amid rising West homeless figures

Galway Simon Community says its services are ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ as homeless figures rise in the West. While Galway itself saw ...