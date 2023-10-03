Tuam Archdiocese priest to attend Synod Assembly in the Vatican

Reverend Professor Eamon Conway, a priest of the Archdiocese of Tuam, is to attend the 16th General Assembly of the Synod in the Vatican

It’s being attended by Church representatives from around the world, and will sit from tomorrow (oct 4th) to the 29th of October

The theme is Communion, Participation, and Mission in the Catholic Church

Reverend Eamon Conway will serve the Synod as an ‘Expert and Facilitator.’