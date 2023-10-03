3 October 2023
Tuam Archdiocese priest to attend Synod Assembly in the Vatican
Reverend Professor Eamon Conway, a priest of the Archdiocese of Tuam, is to attend the 16th General Assembly of the Synod in the Vatican
It’s being attended by Church representatives from around the world, and will sit from tomorrow (oct 4th) to the 29th of October
The theme is Communion, Participation, and Mission in the Catholic Church
Reverend Eamon Conway will serve the Synod as an ‘Expert and Facilitator.’