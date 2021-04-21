Tuam Archbishop Michael Neary tenders resignation to Pope Francis

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Archbishop Michael Neary has tendered his resignation to Pope Francis, having reached the age of 75.

The Archbishop has served as head of the Diocese of Tuam for 26 years and as a priest for 50 years.

He says highlights during his term included his work with emigrants abroad, the Pope’s visit to Knock and witnessing the coming together of families in celebrating the sacrament of confirmation.

Archbishop Neary told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he never felt lonely in his work and received tremendous support from priests, co-workers and family.

A replacement will be determined by Rome with consultations to take place.

He said he hopes to return to his native Castlebar for his retirement and says he has been blessed in his work over the last 50 years…