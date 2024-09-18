Galway Bay FM

18 September 2024

Tuam and Loughrea finalists representing Galway at Miss Universe Ireland 

Two finalists from Tuam and Loughrea will be competing at the Miss Universe Ireland final this Friday.

22 year old makeup artist and marketeer, Annie O Dea from Tuam, and 24 year old Kameryn Counihan, who works in HR, from Loughrea, are representing Galway.

They’re two of 27 finalists from all over Ireland to compete to represent Ireland at the 73rd Miss Universe final in Mexico City in November.

Speaking to John Morley, Annie explained why she has chosen to campaign and raise awareness for sexual violence:

While Kameryn, who has worked as a primary school teacher, is advocating for better supports for families affected by childhood cancer:

