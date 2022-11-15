Tuam and Loughrea councillors vote to pass area budgets for 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors in the Tuam and Loughrea districts have voted to approve their area budgets for 2023.

While both were ultimately passed, there was serious concerns raised over the main full County Council budget later this month.

It’s argued that the local authority has been starved of funding for years, cannot meet demand for services, and is once again facing a multi-million euro deficit.

Loughrea Councillor Ivan Canning proposed their budget be rejected – and explains why.

Last week, it was announced that a once-off allocation of €2.75m is being made to Galway County Council in light of its financial situation.

Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington says it’s little more than a drop in the ocean of what’s needed.