Trolley Watch figures at UHG increase by 138% since 2010

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trolley Watch figures at University Hospital Galway have increased by 138 per cent over the last ten years.

January 2020 has been the worst year on record for UHG with 872 people forced to wait on trolleys or in wards.

According to the INMO, January 2020 is the second worst month for over crowding since records began, with 12,024 people without beds.

University Hospital Galway was the third most overcrowded nationwide for the month of January.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded with 1,215 patients forced to wait for admission, followed by Cork University Hospital with 1,107.

January 2020 saw record high levels of overcrowding on the 6th and 7th of January, where 760 patients received care on trolleys and chairs nationwide.

Meanwhile, there are 463 people waiting on trolleys or along wards today, including 33 at UHG.