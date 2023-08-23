Trolley numbers continue to climb at UHG as 64 patients without a bed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trolley numbers continue to climb at UHG – with INMO figures showing 64 patients without a bed today.

That’s the second highest figure in the country today and follows persistently high overcrowding levels at the city hospital in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, figures at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe have gone in the opposite direction, with 8 people waiting on trolleys today.

Nationally, University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded, with 94 patients waiting for a bed.