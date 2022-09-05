City cafe and wine bar up for ten prizes at Irish Restaurant Awards

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Trieste Café and Wine Bar in the city has been nominated across ten categories at the Irish Restaurant Awards taking place tomorrow.

The Connacht Regional awards event will take place tomorrow evening at the Landmark Hotel, Leitrim.

The local wine bar on Middle Street, ran by husband and wife Barry and Kate Donovan, was only set up in February 2020.

Trieste is for up for ten awards, including Best Newcomer, Best Customer Service and Best Manager.

And Barry says it’s extra special because the awards are voted by the public: