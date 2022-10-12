Tributes paid to former Mayor of Galway John Mulholland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tributes are being paid to former Mayor of Galway and well known city businessman, John Mulholland, who has passed away at the age of 76.

He was elected to Galway City Council as a Fine Gael Councillor in 1985, and served as mayor from 1986 to 1987, and again from 1996 to 1997.

He served as a city councillor for 24 years, before losing his seat by a very narrow margin to now Minister Hildegarde Naughton in 2009.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins, says he will be missed: