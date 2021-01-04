Tributes paid to young Galway man who tragically died in hill walking accident in Kerry

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Tributes have been paid to the young Galway man who was tragically killed in a hill walking accident in Kerry yesterday afternoon.

17 year old James Harrison from Devon Park Salthill, was walking with his parents at Bull’s Head at Lispole in the Dingle Peninsula when he slipped and fell.

Emergency services were notified at 1.40pm and Valentia Coast Guard tasked Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115, Valentia Lifeboat and Dingle Coast Guard.

The body of the teenager was recovered and removed to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.

James is the son of Máire and Matthew and brother of Daniel and Aoife.

He was a student at Coláiste Iognáid and played football with the Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA club and soccer with Knocknacarra FC.

In statement released on Facebook, Cumann Salthill Knocknacarra has said “Everyone is deeply saddened… at the loss of our minor star James Harrison.”

Meanwhile, Knocknacarra FC has said it’s “devastated to hear of the untimely passing of one of our boys.”

Both clubs have expressed their condolences with James’ family and friends.