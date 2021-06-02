Tributes paid to iconic Galway businessman Donagh O’Donoghue

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tributes are being paid to iconic Galway businessman Dr. Donagh O’Donoghue who passed away this week.

Dr. O’Donoghue succeeded his father as Group Managing Director of Thomas McDonagh & Sons Ltd. in 1975 and grew the company significantly over a twenty-five year period.

Dr. O’ Donoghue served in various capacities in a range of local and national institutions – including NUIG, GMIT, Galway Airport, Galway Chamber of Commerce, the Druid Theatre Company, IBEC, and Bord na Mona.

IBEC says his death marks the passing of one of Galway’s most significant business and education leaders.

It says his contribution to corporate and community life in the West was immense, as evidenced by the wide range of business, arts and educational institutions he was involved with.

Meanwhile, NUI Galway has praised Dr. O’ Donoghue as a long-standing advocate for the arts and innovation – saying he played a key role at NUI Galway over several decades.

While the Druid Theatre Company has described him as a “stalwart” in the Galway business community who played a transformational role in the development of the company.