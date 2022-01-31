Tributes paid to Cregmore native who died in road collision in San Francisco

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tributes are being paid to the Galway native who died in a road collision in the US over the weekend.

The community of Cregmore is in shock following the death of 38 year old local man Barry McGrath, who was reportedly a passenger in an Uber vehicle that collided with a stolen vehicle at around 7.30 on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, while the driver suffered non life threatening injuries.

The other car, an Audi SUV stolen earlier this month, fled the scene and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A native of Cregmore, Barry McGrath was heavily involved in the San Francisco GAA community, had recently been appointed chairman at St. Josephs Hurling Club and also held positions in the Western Division of the North American GAA.

Speaking on Galway Talks earlier, Galway West TD Noel Grealish says Barry was extremely well known, both at home and abroad.

Photo – NBC Bay Area