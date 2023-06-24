Tributes paid following the death of former General Secretary of the UK Labour Party Margaret McDonagh from Galway

Tributes are being paid this afternoon following the death has taken place of Margaret McDonagh, the first female general secretary of the Labour Party.

Margaret was born in 1961 to parents from County Galway, became Labour’s first female general secretary in 1998, after serving as deputy general secretary the previous year.

After stepping down from the position following the 2001 general election, McDonagh became General Manager of Express Newspapers.

Margaret McDonagh was created a life peer on 24 June 2004 taking the title Baroness McDonagh, of Mitcham and of Morden in the London Borough of Merton.

She was also the sister of Siobhain McDonagh who has been the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden since 1997 and was seen as a possible successor to Gordon Brown.

UK Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer said that she was an absolutely essential part of the Labour Party General election victory in 1997 when she was General Election Co-Ordinator and as General Secretary when Labour won the Election in 2001.

He also said that Margaret was a tireless champion for women who mentored a whole generation of political and business leaders.

Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair called Margaret a vital element of New Labour and was one of the most loyal friends anyone could wish for.