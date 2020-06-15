Tributes following death of well-known Galway character Brendan Coffey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tributes have been made following the death of well known Galway character Brendan Coffey.

Brendan, who was aged in his 70s, died following an illness yesterday.

He was born in Dublin in 1945 and later lived in Cork before moving to Galway where he worked in many hotels.

He is best known to many for his later career over three decades working in Roches Stores, later Debenhams.

Brendan Coffey lived independently at Melody Court in Renmore through a Brothers of Charity programme.

Today, he is being fondly remembered by many for his love of people, his support for Galway football and his many fundraising activities for local charities.

Former Mayor of Galway Martin Quinn told Galway Talks he was on first name terms with Presidents and many Taoisigh and was a ‘larger than life character’.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says he lived his life to the full and loved politics and its big moments

Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish has described him as a great GAA man and a well known fundraiser who is known to many people from his various roles in Galway…