Tribes on the Prom event moved to the Prairie, Salthill.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Tribes on the Prom event that was originally scheduled for Salthill Park tomorrow has been moved to the Prairie at Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA Club.

The event, organised by Galway GAA in partnership with the Leinster Council, has been moved due to the increased demand and interest in the event.

This free event will feature different activities including music, a Kids Zone and an opportunity to hear the thoughts of GAA Experts before and after Galway’s Leinster Championship game with Kilkenny.

The event start at 11am and will continue throughout the day.