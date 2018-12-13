Trial scoping works to be carried out at Shop Street in city in New Year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trial scoping works are to be carried out at Shop Street in the city in January as part of an overall plan to rehabilitate the pedestrianised area.

The long-awaited works are set to get underway in off-peak season from the end of the January sales and continue until Easter.

The scope of the works will include the removal of existing pavement, drainage upgrades, underground services upgrade and temporary surfacing.

Officals advise there will be ongoing consultation with stakeholders as well as the assignment of a dedicated liaison.