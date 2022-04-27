Trial date set for murder of 75-year-old Portumna woman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man accused of murdering a pensioner in her farmhouse in Portumna will stand trial in January

57 year old Michael Scott, of Gortanumera in Portumna, is charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy on April 27, 2018.

The 75-year-old was found dead at her farm where she lived alone at Boula in Portumna.

At a brief hearing today (WEDNESDAY) at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed January 11 for Mr Scott’s trial.

The case is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

This is the third occasion a date has been set for Mr Scott’s trial.

He had originally been due to stand trial in January 2021, but proceedings were delayed after jury trials were put on hold during the pandemic.

A second trial date was later set for January this year, but this was postponed when a new set of restrictions were imposed in the courts after Covid cases began to soar again in the New Year.