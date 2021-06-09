Trial date set for man accused of murdering Portumna pensioner

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering a Portumna pensioner 3 years ago.

Michael Scott is charged over the death of Chrissie Tracey in April 2018.

At the time of her death, Chrissie Tracey was living alone at her farm at Boula.

She died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle on April 27th, 2018.

55-year-old Michael Scott of Gortanumera was later arrested and charged with her murder.

When charged, he said “I did not murder Chrissie Treacy. A genuine accident.”

Last January, his trial was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions which saw the courts stop swearing-in juries to hear trials.

Today, it’s been confirmed that Michael Scott will stand trial at the Central Criminal Court on January 11th next year.

It’s expected his trial will last up to eight weeks.