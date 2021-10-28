Trial date of early January set for Clifden ‘Golfgate’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date for the trial arising out of what has been dubbed “golfgate” has been set for early January for Galway courthouse

Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy were served with summonses in relation to an alleged breach of Covid-19 laws at a hotel in Clifden

The owner of the Clifden Station House Hotel John Sweeney, and his son, James, who is the General Manager, are also before the court for their alleged roles in hosting the event in August 2020

Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy are accused of breaking Covid-19 regulations in relation to a dinner that took place in the Clifden Station House Hotel during the summer of 2020.

At the time, the country was under Level 3 restrictions, which limited indoor gatherings to 50 people.

The dinner was organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society.

At Clifden District Court this morning, Judge Mary Fahy was told the trial is now expected to take a longer than first thought due to the number of witnesses.

She set January 6th and January 7th as dates for the opening days of the trial, which will be held in the courthouse in Galway city.