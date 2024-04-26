Galway Bay FM

26 April 2024

Tri-lingual Casla service for people with disabilities nominated for major national award

Casla Resource Centre, which provides tri-lingual day services in Connemara, has been nominated for Day Care Centre of the Year in the Irish Healthcare Centre awards.

The Centre offers programmes through English, Irish, and Irish Sign Language and advocates for service-user autonomy, active citizenship, and social inclusion.

Gráinne Fogarty, Director of RehabCare says they believe in empowering individuals to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to their community.

Programmes include horticulture, yoga, and fundraising initiatives, to enhance the skills and well-being of the people in the service.

The Irish Healthcare Centre Awards take place on Friday 10th May in the Royal Marine hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

