Tree felling at Fr. Burke Road following long running local campaign

Written by on 21 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 trees are to be felled at Fr.Burke Road in the city this week following a long-running local campaign to have them removed.

The Leylandii trees have been a source of great local concern due to their impact on the wall structure and overall safety.

It’s understood the three-week project which got underway today (Mon) will carry an estimated cost of 100 thousand euro which will include removal, basic wall repairs and replanting.

If a major replacement of the wall is needed, further cost will be incurred and extra time may be needed.

The area will be replanted with six metre high Holm Oaks and a hedge mixture of different species.

More at 4

