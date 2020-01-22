Traveller sisters awarded a total of €10k in discrimination case against accommodation providers in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Traveller sisters have been awarded a total of €10,000 for being discriminated against by two county Galway accommodation providers almost two years ago.

Jean Martin and Geraldine Ward had travelled to Loughrea on February 20th 2018 to attend their uncle’s funeral.

According to the Irish Independent, both had made prior bookings but were denied accommodation at the Auld Triangle B&B and the Meadow Court hotel in Loughrea on arrival.

The WRC has now ordered the two providers each pay Ms Martin €2,500 for discriminating against her under the Equal Status Act on the grounds that she is a member of the Travelling Community.

The €5,000 award to Ms Martin follows the WRC last year ordering the Auld Triangle B&B and the Meadow Court Hotel pay a total of €5,000 or €2,500 each to Ms Martin’s sister Geraldine Ward, for discrimination on the same day.

The hotel told the WRC the matter amounts to a ‘simple misunderstanding’ and that it was fully booked.

However the WRC rejected this argument.