Traveller Pride Week celebrations to get underway in city from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of events to celebrate Traveller Pride Week will get underway in the city from tomorrow.

The week long programme will celebrate culture through events including tin smithing, beady-pocket workshops, cookery sessions and story-telling.

The activities are open to all and free ethnicity pins will be provided for people to show their support for the community.

Traveller Pride Week runs from tomorrow until Friday in Westside. (10/6 – 14/6)

Further information can be found on the Youth Work Ireland Galway Facebook page.