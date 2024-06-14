Traveller Pride Day in Ballybrit tomorrow to celebrate the ‘Original Recyclers’

A Traveller Pride Open Day is taking place tomorrow in Ballybrit to celebrate the Community’s name as the ‘Original Recyclers’.

Bounce Back Enterprises is hosting the family friendly event from 12-4PM, which will include live music, traditional games, bread making, tin-smithing and demonstrations.

The theme of the event is ‘Reclaiming Spaces as the Original Recyclers’, and it aims to promote responsible recycling in aid of a circular economy.

Keith McDonagh, Manager of Bounce Back Recycling explains the impact of their work: