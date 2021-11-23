Traveller housing campaign says 20 families in city living in limbo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 20 Traveller families in Galway city are living in limbo, while many in both city and county continue to live with cold, damp and overcrowding.

That’s according to the latest findings of the ‘Traveller Homes Now’ campaign.

There are currently at least 320 Traveller children across Galway city and county.

The report states that living conditions and daily discrimination faced by members of the Traveller community in Galway is having a particularly negative and detrimental impact on the rights and development of these children and young people.

It’s stated that while there has been some improvement in conditions on some sites and in some group housing schemes over the past years, in particular across the county, generally there has been no substantive change to the sub-standard accommodation that many Travellers are forced to live in.

The Galway Traveller community argues that it is now critically urgent that responsibility for Traveller accommodation is taken away from local authorities and overseen by an independent, authoritative and adequately resourced national agency.

The 2021 Inquiry on accommodation will take place virtually this afternoon (November 23rd) with international guest speakers and contributors from the Traveller Community.

Anne Marie Roche is a member of the Galway Traveller community and says while progress has been made in the county, too many children are still living in cold and damp conditions….