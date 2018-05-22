15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Travel plans for Galway syndicate after 8.5 million euro Lotto win

By GBFM News
May 22, 2018

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winners of the biggest Lotto jackpot of 2018 have revealed today they plan to travel the world in style with their life-changing 8.5 million euro jackpot prize.

A small syndicate from Galway claimed the prize at Lotto HQ, after buying their lucky ticket at Corrib Oil in Loughrea.

The winners says they will try to get their lives back to normal before they all embark on a once in a lifetime luxury trip around the world.

This is Galway’s 93rd Lotto Jackpot win since Lotto launched in 1988.

