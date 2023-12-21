Galway Bay FM

21 December 2023

Travel agency launches Galway office focusing on cruises and luxury holidays

A Dublin travel company has opened an office in Galway that will have a focus on cruises and luxury holidays.

Luxury cruise and travel specialist Caroline O’Toole will head the Galway office on Upper Salthill Road as head of cruise sales.

JWT Travel cruises focus on destinations such as the Mediterranean and Greek Isles, Northern Europe, Asia and the Caribbean.

South Africa and the Maldives are also included in their luxury holiday destinations.

The office will be open five days a week, and Saturday by appointment only.

