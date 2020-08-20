Transport Minister urged to make provisions for Bus Eireann to reinstate “essential city services”

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has urged the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to make provisions for Bus Eireann to reinstate services between the city and Knocknacarra and Barna.

It’s after private company City Direct suspended its operations due to Covid-19 – leaving residents in those areas without a public transport service.

The most recent update on the City Direct website, from July 1st, states that the company does not have additional information on a restart date.

Earlier this month, an online petition was launched calling for public transport to be re-established along the routes from Cappagh Road to Eyre Square – via Salthill, Westside and the Galway Retail Park – and from Barna to Eyre Square – via Lombard Street.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell has joined the call – saying up to 30-thousand commuters are affected by the ongoing suspension.

