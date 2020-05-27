Transport Minister under fire over continued refusal to release report on Western Rail Corridor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister is under fire from campaigners over his continued refusal to release the findings of a report on reopening the Western Rail Corridor.

The report was commissioned last year by Irish Rail at a cost of half a million euro to examine if the re-opening of the line between Athenry and Claremorris would be economically viable.

However, the findings have not yet been released – and attempts by campaigners to access it via freedom of information requests have been refused.

They argue the failure to publish the report is preventing progress being made on a long-running campaign to transform the closed railway line into a public greenway.

Campaigner Brendan Quinn argues it’s ‘telling’ that the Green Party has not included the Western Rail Corridor from the list of projects in its election manifesto.

He believes this is because they’re aware it’s not a realistic proposal to reopen the line.

Meanwhile, Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the publication of the report commissioned last year is the first demand he’ll be making to the next Transport Minister.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says the old Athenry to Claremorris line is the most viable option for a greenway in the region.