Transport Minister tells Dáil he hopes to advance light rail study in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has told the Dáil he hopes to advance a feasibility study into a potential light rail system for Galway.

Minister Eamon Ryan was responding to a statement made by Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly, during a debate on Covid-19, transport and travel.

She made reference to a recent Supreme Court judgement that found Ireland’s National Mitigation Plan is not fit for purpose.

Deputy Connolly argued not only does the country not have an effective plan to reduce emissions, it also failed to effect any meaningful reduction over the past year of lockdown.

She said a key aspect of reducing emissions is transport solutions – at which point she raised the prospect of a light rail system for the rapidly growing Galway City.

Deputy Connolly also raised a long-running lack of progress in establishing Park and Ride in the city.

Speaking in response, Minister Eamon Ryan was very receptive to Deputy Connolly’s call for a feasibility study on light rail.