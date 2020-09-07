Transport Minister says sustainable transport solutions can be brought in faster than city ring road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister says sustainable transport solutions are needed to ease Galway’s traffic issues – rather than having an over reliance on the proposed Galway City Ring Road.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Eamon Ryan said public transport, as well as walking and cycling infrastructure enhancements, could be introduced quicker than the proposed development.

The Green Party leader would not be drawn on whether the long-awaited road will go ahead, citing the fact that it’s still awaiting approval from An Bord Pleanala.

Minister Ryan has been holding virtual meetings today with both Galway City Council’s and Galway County Council’s Strategic Policy Teams.

He told Keith Finnegan that there are other viable transport solutions for the city which cannot afford to wait…

