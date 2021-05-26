Transport Minister says cost of Galway City Ring Road likely to be “much higher” than planned

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has told the Dáil that the final cost of the long-awaited Galway City Ring Road is likely to be “much higher” than anything speculated to date.

The current cost is estimated at €650m, and a decision on the project is due to be made by An Bord Pleanála in June.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West TD Noel Grealish, who noted that when he first became a councillor in 1999, the original bypass was costed at £104m.

However, he said that by the time the project was abandoned in 2013 following lengthy legal proceedings, the projected cost had blossomed to €440m.

He also noted that the original bypass would have affected 8 homes – while the current plan under consideration is set to see 54 homes demolished or acquired.

Deputy Grealish questioned if the Government is fully committed to funding the project if it gets the green light next month.

Speaking in response, Minister Ryan said Galway is probably the most dysfunctional city in Ireland in terms of traffic.

He highlighted the importance of focusing on a range of transport solutions, such as active travel measures and increased rail capacity, rather than solely focusing on the ring road.

However, he accepted that the final cost of the project is likely to be much higher than current estimates.

