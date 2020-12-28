Transport Minister says case for extending Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris is weak

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Transport Minister has said the case for extending the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris is weak.

The Irish Times reports that Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed he plans to publish two reports into the potential of the Claremorris-Tuam-Athenry line shortly.

It’s understood, however, the reports by EY and Jaspers don’t come down in favour of the Tuam to Claremorris line, with the EY report stating that it’s likely the numbers who would use the train service would be relatively small.

Minister Ryan says he wants the Galway to Mayo line to be considered as part of wider rail review in the context of the overall rail network in the region.