Transport Minister grilled in Dáil over lack of progress on Galway city park and ride facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has been grilled in the Dáil over the lack of progress on developing park and ride facilities in Galway City.

The matter was raised by Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly.

She pointed out that such facilities were established as an objective in the City Development Plan in 2005 – yet we’re now in 2021 and there’s been no progress.

Deputy Connolly argued we’re supposed to be planning for the future growth of Galway City, yet we don’t even have basic transport solutions in place.

Speaking in response, Minister Ryan accepted that there is widespread frustration at the failure to advance a number of sustainable transport initiatives in Galway.

He also reaffirmed his committment to carrying out a feasibility study on a light rail system for Galway City.

In terms of park and ride, Minister Ryan said sites are being looked at, but it’s crucial at the City Cross Link bus corridor project is advanced first.