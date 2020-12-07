Transport Minister confirms no further feasibility study planned for light rail in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has confirmed that no further feasibility study is planned for light rail in Galway.

Minister Eamon Ryan made the statement in Dáil Éireann in response to a parliamentary question submitted by Galway TD Eamon Ó Cúiv.

Deputy Ó Cúiv argues the Transport Minister has made it clear the Galway Bus Connects is the solution to the city’s traffic issues.

The Fianna Fail TD says this is a further example of regional imbalance – with billions spent on projects in Dublin including Metro, Dart underground and Luas extensions but little investment in the west.

Deputy Ó Cúiv argues Galway’s traffic problems can only get worse as the population of the city is set to grow by 40,000 over the next 20 years.

He believes light rail is the best option going forward….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…