Transport Minister confirms Athenry to Oranmore rail study to begin shortly

print

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has received confirmation from Minister Eamon Ryan that the contract to carry-out a feasibility study on the rail line will be awarded in February, with the findings expected to be published by September.

Minister Ryan has previously confirmed that the planned double tacking of the line from Athenry to Galway is a priority for his department, while has also said the upcoming study is likely to identify a significant package of works to improve the section from Athenry to Oranmore.

It comes as the population of both Athenry and Oranmore has roughly doubled over the past twenty years, while an estimated 1,500 people commute from the region to Galway city everyday.

Deputy Cannon argues a frequent and reliable train service is needed to encourage people to use public transport and take cars off the road.

He says he fully expects the upcoming study will recommend a significant investment in rail line – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…