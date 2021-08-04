Transport Minister calls for Quiet Man Greenway to be included in new Galway County Development Plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister is backing the proposed development of the Quiet Man Greenway in county Galway.

Minister Eamon Ryan recently made a submission as part of the County Development Plan urging the County Council to develop the Greenway connecting Athenry to Milltown.

Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the submission requests that the Local Authority include the Greenway as a specific objective in the development plan which will be published early next year.

The proposed cycling amenity has been the subject of long-running local campaigns and would run for 47km, connecting Athenry, Ballyglunin, Tuam and Milltown.

Deputy Cannon argues it makes absolute sense to develop the infrastructure and to connect it with the Galway-Dublin Greenway in Athenry.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks Minister Ryan’s submission calls for the project to be prioritised: