Transport Minister acknowledges concerns over withdrawal of Galway-Dublin Expressway service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has acknowledged concerns over the withdrawal of the 20-X20 Galway to Dublin Expressway service.

That’s according to local Senator Aisling Dolan, who has met with Minister Ryan to discuss the transport situation in Ballinasloe.

She says the Minister is aware of the impact the loss of the service has caused, and is hoping to sit down with him again in the coming weeks to discuss the situation in greater detail.

She believes now is the time to look at expanding existing local link services – including from Ballinasloe Train Station to Portiuncula Hospital.

Senator Dolan has further liased with private operators serving Ballinasloe in light of Bus Eireann’s withdrawal of the 20-x20 service – and says they are reviewing their timetables to meet capacity.

She also argues we must start planning immediately for the “Connected Ireland” public consultation later this year to develop improved connectivity in the region.