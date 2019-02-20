Transport Infrastructure Ireland slammed for ignoring local concerns over Claregalway traffic plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being slammed for ignoring locals concerns over traffic calming plans for Claregalway.

Councillor Jim Cuddy raised the issue at a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district this week during a discussion of the local roads programme for 2019.

TII and the council are currently drawing up plans for traffic calming measures for Claregalway and it’s understood the plans will go before the local authority in March.

However Councillor Cuddy claims the TII are not taking locals concerns on board.

