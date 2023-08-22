Transport Infrastructure Ireland objects to planned ambulance base at Recess

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is objecting to a planned ambulance base at Recess in Connemara.

The long-awaited new base follows a local campaign spanning years seeking improved cover in the region.

The new base will use an existing Community Health Centre that requires significant refurbishment work to accommodate two ambulance bays.

It was sought by local campaigners for years to address lengthy response times in the region – which sometimes reached up to an hour or even beyond.

A planning decision is due from county planners in the coming weeks – but Transport Infrastructure Ireland has lodged a submission raising serious concerns.

It claims a grant of permission would have a negative impact on the operation and safety of the N59 – and argues data in the planning application does not demonstrate otherwise.

TII claims that because of its location where particular vigilance is needed, the ambulance base would endanger public safety due to its scale and distraction to drivers.

It further points out that the site is located within an area considered for a future road scheme – and as such, granting permission would be premature.