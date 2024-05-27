Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of turning blind eye to dangerous sections of N84

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being accused of turning a blind eye to extremely dangerous sections of the N84.

At the final meeting of the current county council, there was extensive discussion on attempts made to have works done over the years.

But those efforts have seemingly proved fruitless in the case of junctions at Balroebuck, Grange and Cloughanover.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has been speaking to David Nevin.

Councillor James Charity told David Nevin that TII has questions to answer.