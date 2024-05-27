27 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of turning blind eye to dangerous sections of N84

Share story:
Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of turning blind eye to dangerous sections of N84

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being accused of turning a blind eye to extremely dangerous sections of the N84.

At the final meeting of the current county council, there was extensive discussion on attempts made to have works done over the years.

But those efforts have seemingly proved fruitless in the case of junctions at Balroebuck, Grange and Cloughanover.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has been speaking to David Nevin.

Councillor James Charity told David Nevin that TII has questions to answer.

Share story:

Braisserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year

Braisserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards. The restaurant also took home Casual Dining of the Year an...

Catherine Connolly claims lack of progress on true universal healthcare is "deplorable"

The Government’s lack of progress on establishing proper universal healthcare is “deplorable”. That’s according to Galway West TD ...

Road Safety Authority's child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

The Road Safety Authority’s free of charge child car seat checking service is coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe this week Over half of...

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities

Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people with disabilities City East Councillor Curran says people...