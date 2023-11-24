24 November 2023
~1 minutes read
Transition year students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM with special show
Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a special show.
It’s after a week of intense radio training, under the TY Takeover programme, run in association with Learning Waves and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.
They’ll be live between 6pm and 8pm – and they’ll be covering a wide range of topics.
Among the highlights will be a full review of tonight’s Toy Show, a look at environmental and active travel issues, and a live session and interview with band ‘True Tides’.
David Nevin has been speaking to some of the students about how they’ve enjoyed their time at the station – and what they make of Galway Bay FM.