Transition year students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM with special show

Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a special show.

It’s after a week of intense radio training, under the TY Takeover programme, run in association with Learning Waves and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

They’ll be live between 6pm and 8pm – and they’ll be covering a wide range of topics.

Among the highlights will be a full review of tonight’s Toy Show, a look at environmental and active travel issues, and a live session and interview with band ‘True Tides’.

David Nevin has been speaking to some of the students about how they’ve enjoyed their time at the station – and what they make of Galway Bay FM.