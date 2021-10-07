Transformed ‘green’ laneway in Westside to be officially launched this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A transformed ‘green’ laneway in Westside, that has become a vibrant community space, will be officially launched this weekend.

Council staff and residents worked on ‘The Rocky Road’ – planting a variety of shrubs, plants and trees, as well as painting murals highlighting themes like climate action and anti-littering.

The aim is to reduce littering, dumping and graffiti by working with communities to create a vibrant, shared space with local input.

The transformed laneway will be officially launched on Saturday afternoon at 1.

Environmental Awareness Officer at Galway City Council, Tiarnan McCusker, says it’s a unique approach that should pay dividends.

