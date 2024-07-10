10 July 2024

Train catering services to return on Galway-Dublin line by end of year

Irish Rail has confirmed to Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell that train catering services will return by the end of the year.

A full tender process is currently being progressed to reinstate catering services across the Intercity rail network.

In response to a Parliamentary Question by the Sinn Féin TD, Irish Rail also confirmed that vending machine trials are also set to be undertaken.

Deputy Farrell says it’s important these services are reinstated as quickly as possible:

