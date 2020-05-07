Traffic volumes on key Galway route up 10 percent on day travel restrictions were extended

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic volumes in Galway city increased by 10 percent on Tuesday morning this week when travel restrictions were extended from 2 to 5 kilometres.

That’s according to a traffic counter conducted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland at the start of the week which examined movement on a number of key road networks across the country.

On Tuesday of this week, as travel restrictions were eased from 2 to 5 kilometres, the TII traffic counter reveals there were 1,750 car journeys on the N6 Bother na dTreabh between 7am and 10am.

This was one of the highest increases recorded in the country, with only sections of the M50 and M1 in Dublin seeing a greater proportional rise.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning of this week, car journeys along the key route reduced again by 48 trips, when compared to the previous day.

The study also shows there was 64 percent more car journeys on Bothar na dTreabh on the same morning in 2019 according to TII.