Traffic volumes in city down 30% since level three restrictions were reintroduced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic volumes in Galway city are down 31% since level three restrictions were reintroduced in October.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland show there were 2,528 car journeys on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh on Monday morning this week – that’s compared to over 3,600 on the morning of October 1st 2020.

According to the report, vehicle journeys on Bóthar na dTreabh were down by 44% on Monday morning compared to the same day in 2020.

Traffic along the city route was also down by 2% week-on-week.

Nationwide traffic volumes show a decrease compared with Monday 4th January and a significant decrease compared with those before Level 3 restrictions were put in place.

In the case of regional cities, car journeys were down by 9% in Waterford, and up 1% in Limerick and 3% in Cork compared to the same morning last week.