Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week

Issues are still ongoing with traffic sensors on the Cong Road in Headford, which are causing long delays in the area.

The sensors are set to be replaced in works starting Monday, with traffic delays on the road still expected until then.

While Councillor Andrew Reddington also says other works, such as line marking, have been ongoing for some time, which is adding to the delays.

The Fine Gael councillor says over thirteen thousand people travel through Headford on the Cong road every week: