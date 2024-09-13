Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week

Share story:
Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week

Issues are still ongoing with traffic sensors on the Cong Road in Headford, which are causing long delays in the area.

The sensors are set to be replaced in works starting Monday, with traffic delays on the road still expected until then.

While Councillor Andrew Reddington also says other works, such as line marking, have been ongoing for some time, which is adding to the delays.

The Fine Gael councillor says over thirteen thousand people travel through Headford on the Cong road every week:

Share story:

Councillor welcomes enhanced Gort-Loughrea bus route but says more city services needed

A local councillor says it’s positive there will be enhanced bus services between Gort and Loughrea, but more city services are still needed. TFI Lo...

City councillors set to vote on Dublin Road cemetery before end of year

Galway City councillors are set to vote on the Dublin Road cemetery development before the year is out. At a meeting this week councillors were shown the ...

Supermacs owner Pat McDonagh says Galway would be 'laughing stock' if tourism tax is introduced

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says Galway city would be a ‘laughing stock’ if it introduces a tourism tax. At a meeting this week, local council...

County Galway now qualifies for Rent Pressure Zone status

County Galway now qualifies for Rent Pressure Zone status, according to a new report. Rent Pressure Zones are parts of the country where rents are highest...